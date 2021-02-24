Celebrities Born on this Day: O'Shea Jackson Jr., 30; Billy Zane, 55; Helen Shaver, 70; Edward James Olmos, 74.
Happy Birthday: Don't limit what you can do.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Zero in on what you want to accomplish, and direct your energy accordingly. What you achieve today can change the way you work and live moving forward. Don't let anger set in; action is required.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Find your balance, embrace discipline and go after your dreams. Think outside the box; use your knowledge and skills to suit trends. Keep up, find solutions and make a difference.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Let experience, not your emotions, dictate how you progress. Look for original ways to solve old problems, and you will spark enthusiasm and support from those who have something to offer.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Say what's on your mind, and clear up any misunderstanding that may stand in your way. Take honesty seriously, and make a point to articulate facts as they are verified.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look for a unique way to use your knowledge and skills. Being open to diverse alternatives to how you earn your living or handle your cash will lead to positive results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll face decisions you aren't ready to make. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something prematurely. Focus on meaningful relationships and opting for love and affection over anger and discord.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider what makes you happy, then head in that direction. How you live, what you learn and the people you associate with will determine what you get out of life.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at the changes going on around you, and make adjustments that ensure security and stability. Be open about what you want and how you feel, and you'll gain support. Romance is favored.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Evaluate what you are up against and use your intuition to make the most out of whatever comes your way. Making adjustments at home or to relationships may not sit well with others.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Time heals all wounds, and a demonstrative approach to life will encourage you to come back better, stronger and with the finesse that will push you forward.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take advantage of an opportunity that allows you to put your long-term plans in motion. Don't worry about what others do or say; follow the path that leads to your happiness and peace of mind.