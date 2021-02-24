Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll face decisions you aren't ready to make. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something prematurely. Focus on meaningful relationships and opting for love and affection over anger and discord.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider what makes you happy, then head in that direction. How you live, what you learn and the people you associate with will determine what you get out of life.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at the changes going on around you, and make adjustments that ensure security and stability. Be open about what you want and how you feel, and you'll gain support. Romance is favored.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Evaluate what you are up against and use your intuition to make the most out of whatever comes your way. Making adjustments at home or to relationships may not sit well with others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Time heals all wounds, and a demonstrative approach to life will encourage you to come back better, stronger and with the finesse that will push you forward.