Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Use your flair, and don't be afraid to allocate what you want to happen. If you are friendly but forceful, the people you deal with will help you. Generosity will play a role, so don't forget to offer incentives.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will entice people to see things your way and help you get what you want. Promote and present, and someone you attract will offer the boost you need to make the right connections.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The objective is to make sure that it's favorable, not detrimental, to getting ahead. A sophisticated look will help you reach your goal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let emotions or indulgent behavior stand between you and what you need to accomplish. Discuss sensitive issues honestly, and you'll eliminate tension as well as wasted time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take time to put yourself together. A new look, image or attitude will give you a better perspective on life and what you want to pursue. Focus on your happiness and emotional well-being.