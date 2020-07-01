× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities born on this day: Liv Tyler, 43; Missy Elliott, 49; Pamela Anderson, 53; Dan Aykroyd, 68.

Happy birthday: A change will turn out to be the best thing that ever happened to you. Get ready to embrace opportunities that give you creative freedom to explore and develop projects and interests that excite you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use social media to express yourself. Marketing what you have to offer will provide tremendous insight into the possibilities that are available to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't jump the gun. Following someone who is pressuring or tempting you to get involved in something that is questionable won't help you get where you want to go.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may crave change, but pick and choose carefully. Learn all you can about what's entailed before you decide to get involved in something that might jeopardize your income.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Distance yourself from demanding people. Indulge in something that will bring about personal growth, better health and less daily trauma and interference.