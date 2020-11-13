Aries (March 21-April 19): A passionate attitude can do you more harm than good if you share with the wrong person. Don't display your emotions when dealing with professional matters if you want to get ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put your strategy in place, and follow through until you are satisfied with the results. Don't jeopardize your health or compromise your reputation or position.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't let anyone meddle in your affairs. Choose fitness and self-improvement as your goals for the day, and incorporate a rigorous health routine into your schedule.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Bring about the changes that will validate your beliefs. Don't take risks when it comes to your health or physical well-being. Look for opportunities that substantiate what you want to accomplish.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at every angle and focus on what is in your best interest. Refuse to get involved in someone else's dream. Venture down the path that will bring you peace of mind.