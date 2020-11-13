Celebrities Born on this Day: Gerard Butler, 51; Jimmy Kimmel, 53; Whoopi Goldberg, 65; Chris Noth, 66.
Happy Birthday: Set your mind free of clutter and pending problems that hold you hostage.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let your emotions step in when dealing with sensitive issues. A clear view of what's happening will be necessary if you want to resolve pending problems.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to other activities. Do things according to specification, or someone will point out where you went wrong.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get approval before making a change that will affect others. An unusual request or project will entice you. You'll come up with a unique solution that will make your life easier.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of personal matters. Find a healthy, fun way to stay in shape. Listen to regulations set by authorities to ensure that you are doing your part to keep your community safe.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Join forces with someone who shares your vision and wants to contribute. Call in favors and listen to suggestions. You can accomplish a great deal if you are disciplined and flexible.
Aries (March 21-April 19): A passionate attitude can do you more harm than good if you share with the wrong person. Don't display your emotions when dealing with professional matters if you want to get ahead.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put your strategy in place, and follow through until you are satisfied with the results. Don't jeopardize your health or compromise your reputation or position.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't let anyone meddle in your affairs. Choose fitness and self-improvement as your goals for the day, and incorporate a rigorous health routine into your schedule.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Bring about the changes that will validate your beliefs. Don't take risks when it comes to your health or physical well-being. Look for opportunities that substantiate what you want to accomplish.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at every angle and focus on what is in your best interest. Refuse to get involved in someone else's dream. Venture down the path that will bring you peace of mind.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sign up for online classes, pick up a new hobby or apply for a license that will help you further your professional goals. Share your thoughts and plans with a close friend, relative or lover.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take time to listen to what others have to say. A misunderstanding will damage a relationship that is important to you. Be part of the solution, not the problem, when dealing with domestic matters.
