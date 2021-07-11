Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put some muscle behind whatever you are trying to accomplish. Physical fitness and aiming to get yourself in tiptop shape will make you feel good about yourself and fetch compliments from others. Love and romance are on the rise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Handle others with care. Your actions can be just as disruptive as your words if you aren't sensitive to how others feel or what they want. To avoid opposition, steer clear of friends and family who don't share your beliefs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take charge, and finish what you start. If you let others intervene, you will end up questioning what you are trying to accomplish. Discipline and hard work will improve the way you live and how you move forward. Romance is favored.

Capricorns (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Plan your actions strategically, and refuse to let anyone hold you back. Rely on your insight and the experience you have to help you do what's best for you. A change at home will put an end to an emotional problem.