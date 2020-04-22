Celebrities Born on this Day: Amber Heard, 34; Sherri Shepherd, 53; Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 54; Jack Nicholson, 83.
Happy Birthday: Make a decision, and follow through with your plans.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Precision will be your ticket to success. Physical activity will help ease stress and clear your mind. Sign up for what's affordable, engaging and has the potential to transform into something lucrative or empowering.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stick to a plan that is user-friendly, affordable and without conflict. Don't pull the plug on your current position or partnership before you have an alternative in place.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Pay attention to the way you look. A refined, classic image will attract people who want to contribute, not take advantage of you and what you are trying to accomplish.
Cancer: (June 21-July 22): Say less and do more. Refuse to get in to a debate with someone who will never see things your way. Don't waste time when you should be working toward something that will improve your life.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop worrying about what everyone is doing, and focus on your responsibilities. Be aware of any regulations that could alter your course of action before you get involved in something apt to change your life.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change that doesn't go over budget will give you the boost you need to take on a new challenge. An unexpected opening will turn out not to be as favorable as anticipated.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't fold under pressure. Be smart about the promises you make. Pay more attention to someone you love or want to collaborate with moving forward.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Alter your space to make it easier to take on a new endeavor. Using the skills that bring you the most joy will encourage you to head into unfamiliar territory.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make plans with someone who shares your interests and desire for adventure. Someone who depends on you should be taken care of first. Having a clear conscience will ensure you enjoy whatever you pursue.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go about your business. Don't get in to emotional conversations. If change is required, keep it simple as well as budget-friendly. Home improvements should make your life easier.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick to what you know and do best. Honing your skills and taking care of unfinished business will put you in a good position. A job you can do from home looks promising.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You will make a connection that can be helpful to you in the future. Keep your spending down and your focus on better health.
