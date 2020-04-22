× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Amber Heard, 34; Sherri Shepherd, 53; Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 54; Jack Nicholson, 83.

Happy Birthday: Make a decision, and follow through with your plans.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Precision will be your ticket to success. Physical activity will help ease stress and clear your mind. Sign up for what's affordable, engaging and has the potential to transform into something lucrative or empowering.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stick to a plan that is user-friendly, affordable and without conflict. Don't pull the plug on your current position or partnership before you have an alternative in place.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Pay attention to the way you look. A refined, classic image will attract people who want to contribute, not take advantage of you and what you are trying to accomplish.

Cancer: (June 21-July 22): Say less and do more. Refuse to get in to a debate with someone who will never see things your way. Don't waste time when you should be working toward something that will improve your life.