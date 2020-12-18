Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be careful not to take on more than you can handle. A project you take on will lead to uncertainty if you don't understand what's expected of you before you begin.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will let you down if you believe everything you hear. Show compassion, but don't take on troubles that don't belong to you. Focus on what you want and how best to achieve your goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Pay more attention to learning, advancement and personal growth. Look for alternative lifestyles that offer more time to focus on what you enjoy doing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on exercising, finishing a project or making plans with someone special. An energetic approach to life will lead to positive changes and the chance to start something new.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone close to you will withhold information that can affect a decision you are trying to make. Look for expert advice, and you'll avoid being manipulated by someone looking out for his or her interests.