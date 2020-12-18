Celebrities Born on this Day: Christina Aguilera, 40; Katie Holmes, 42; Brad Pitt, 57; Steven Spielberg, 74.
Happy Birthday: Pick up the pace, and strive to turn this year into something special.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll have what it takes to win favors and persuade others to invest time and money in what you want to pursue. Love and romance are encouraged, and a promise someone makes will change your life.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Align yourself with people who share your work ethic, and strive to reach a common goal. Set up a space at home that caters to health and fitness, personal growth and advancement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stop worrying about what others are doing, and concentrate on your pursuits. How you approach a project will determine the outcome. Put greater emphasis on taking physical action and getting things done.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't trust a peer who is competing with you. Be secretive about your intentions, and don't share your ideas until you are ready to present what you have to offer.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You are heading into an upswing that can change your life forever. Whether you decide to learn something new or make a move that supports a better lifestyle, the result will favor you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be careful not to take on more than you can handle. A project you take on will lead to uncertainty if you don't understand what's expected of you before you begin.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will let you down if you believe everything you hear. Show compassion, but don't take on troubles that don't belong to you. Focus on what you want and how best to achieve your goals.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Pay more attention to learning, advancement and personal growth. Look for alternative lifestyles that offer more time to focus on what you enjoy doing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on exercising, finishing a project or making plans with someone special. An energetic approach to life will lead to positive changes and the chance to start something new.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone close to you will withhold information that can affect a decision you are trying to make. Look for expert advice, and you'll avoid being manipulated by someone looking out for his or her interests.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at the choices you have and weigh the pros and cons carefully. Don't feel you have to act in haste. Time spent with someone you love will ease stress.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A creative outlet will open your mind to options you haven't considered. You may desire change, but it has to be the right move if you want to pursue your dreams.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!