Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal gains look promising. A makeover or investing in something you want to pursue will turn out well. Make an adjustment at home that will accommodate your plans. Romance will lead to a new and exciting lifestyle with someone you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A discussion concerning money, health or a legal matter will become emotional. Don't make a premature change. Look over your options, and get expert advice before you agree to something that may not be in your best interest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll develop a plan that can help you out professionally. Don't be afraid to make a change or take on a challenge. Mix business with pleasure; you will form a partnership with someone you love to be around.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a step in the right direction. Don't let what others do influence you. When one door closes, another will open. Pay attention to detail, refuse to get into a feud and focus on learning how to use your skills to advance.