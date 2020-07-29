Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over prospects that interest you. Discuss what you want to do with the people who can help you succeed. A change at home or to a meaningful partnership will help ease a stressful situation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for a position or business that will enable you to use the skills you enjoy doing most to bring in more cash. Personal training, physical challenges and romance are priorities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take it one step at a time. If you push too hard or too fast, you'll fall short. Control your emotions, and avoid controversy at home or with close friends or relatives.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen, but don't buy into someone's plan. Consider what you can do on your own and how best to use your skills to get ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You know better than anyone else what you need and want. Set your sights and standards high, and weigh the pros and cons before you start something new .

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Verify everything you hear, and go beyond the call of duty to investigate others' secrets, motives and honesty before you get involved in a joint venture.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination in business and your personal life, and progress will unfold. Share how you see things going, and you will pique someone's interest. Don't let a challenge stand in your way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0