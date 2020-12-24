Celebrities Born on this Day: Ryan Seacrest, 46; Stephenie Meyer, 47; Ricky Martin, 49; Diedrich Bader, 54.
Happy Birthday: Procrastination will not help you get where you want to go.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let others know what you are thinking and what you want. Don't vacillate when you should believe in your abilities and push forward until you reach your goal.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful how you deal with friends and relatives. Be mindful of the difficulties others are experiencing. Make a promise to take better care of your health and emotional well-being.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Talk of change will lift your spirits. Share plans with people you haven't seen in some time, and you will alleviate the uncertainty that you or someone you care about is experiencing.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Enjoy the festivities without overspending. Make arrangements with someone close to you. A new adventure will be the topic of conversation when talking to friends and family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Putting your energy where it counts most will help you reach your goal. Emotions will be difficult to control. Don't let insecurity set in because of what someone says or does.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't go overboard trying to please others with lavish gifts or become disappointed if someone doesn't reciprocate. Last-minute shopping will lead to overspending.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): An intelligent move on your part will give you the edge. Listen and contribute insight into situations that arise when talking to relatives. What you have to offer will lead to unexpected rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Go over the pros and cons of a situation before you decide to get involved. You can eliminate emotional turmoil if you do what's best for you. Distance yourself from negativity.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Open up to close friends and relatives. You will receive information that will help you make decisions that will improve your life. An opportunity you didn't expect will transpire.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't get involved in other people's problems. If someone makes demands, offer suggestions, not your time or money. Look for a way to express your feelings to someone you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A new beginning is heading your way. Don't take someone's word as truth. Verify facts, and leave no room for error when making plans. Procrastinating will not help you reach your goal.