Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of unfinished business. What you do for others will be rewarded. A change in the way you earn money or handle your financial affairs will be profitable.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Put professional responsibilities first. Leave no room for error, and be prepared to make adjustments to maintain a good rapport with your peers and superiors.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Discuss your plans with someone who shares your concerns and your interests. A romantic gesture will encourage someone you love to be vocal about his or her intentions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep your thoughts and emotions to yourself. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you or what you have to offer. Concentrate on whatever will benefit you the most.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): The way you handle others will help you bring about the changes you endorse. Stand up for your rights, and make a difference. Your strength and courage will be recognized and appreciated.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let the changes others make lure you down the wrong path. Emotions will be prevalent if you can't come to terms with what's right and best.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Trust and believe in what you are capable of doing. Bring about the changes that will improve your life and your emotional well-being. Personal growth will open doors to new beginnings.

