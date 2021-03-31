Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An unexpected change will turn out better than anticipated. Spend time with someone who encourages you to be yourself and to follow your dream. Push negativity away, and go with the flow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't overspend or make unrealistic promises. Put your heart into something that will expand your mind or skills. Taking on a new challenge will open up a host of opportunities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Focus on achievements and changes that will ensure you get to live life your way. Set goals. Plan rigorously to reach your destination in a limited amount of time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay more attention to physical tasks and less to conversations with people who don't see things your way. Choose your battles wisely to avoid interference and an inability to get things done.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dig in and get things done. Taking charge will put you in the spotlight and help you get ahead. A change you make at home will encourage you to strive for perfection.