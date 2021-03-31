Celebrities Born on this Day: Jessica Szohr, 36; Ewan McGregor, 50; Christopher Walken, 78; Shirley Jones, 87.
Happy Birthday: Strategize, think matters through and refuse to let others interfere.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Obsessing over something you cannot change won't help you move forward. Assess your position and do whatever is required to release yourself from negative people and situations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Change may not be necessary, but the way you use your time and structure your interactions with others will help you achieve peace of mind and a positive attitude.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't be gullible; verify the facts and offer only what's necessary. Use any opportunity that comes along to advance. Start a dialogue with someone in an influential position, and you will excel.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Do something constructive. A creative project or time spent with people who offer mental stimulation will trigger an idea that will compensate for some of the uncertainties you face.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan every move you make. Spontaneity will have its limitations. It's best to prepare for whatever you set out to do today if you want to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An unexpected change will turn out better than anticipated. Spend time with someone who encourages you to be yourself and to follow your dream. Push negativity away, and go with the flow.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't overspend or make unrealistic promises. Put your heart into something that will expand your mind or skills. Taking on a new challenge will open up a host of opportunities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Focus on achievements and changes that will ensure you get to live life your way. Set goals. Plan rigorously to reach your destination in a limited amount of time.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay more attention to physical tasks and less to conversations with people who don't see things your way. Choose your battles wisely to avoid interference and an inability to get things done.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Dig in and get things done. Taking charge will put you in the spotlight and help you get ahead. A change you make at home will encourage you to strive for perfection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on the things you can achieve if you take physical action. Move furniture around at home to enable the highest level of productivity.