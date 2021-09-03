Celebrities Born on this Day: Rita Volk, 31; Shaun White, 35; Omi, 35; Garrett Hedlund, 37.
Happy Birthday: Volunteer work will lift your spirits and connect you to someone who has something to offer.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the initiative and do something physical and exhilarating. The more active you are, the less time you will have to complain or get into an emotional disagreement.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An intelligent decision will stabilize your personal or professional position and lead to a chance to have some fun with someone who appreciates what you have to offer.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let temptation set in when dealing with someone asking for too much. You can't buy loyalty, but you can structure a plan that benefits you and those you want to impress.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pick up the pace, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. A lot depends on how you deal with others and handle your responsibilities. The right move will improve your chance to advance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get approval before you make a change that will affect others or disrupt your home or workplace. Keeping others in the know will ensure that you aren't blindsided by something you overlooked.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're in the driver's seat and can make a difference that will encourage personal financial gain, better opportunities and a chance to spend more time with someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Set standards and stick to them even if someone tries to talk you into something enticing. Be true to yourself, the ones you love and to the beliefs you hold dear. Trust in you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Make changes at home that will add to your comfort. A creative pursuit will keep you occupied and encourage you to pursue something you enjoy that has the potential to bring in extra cash as well.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Putter around the house and make your place convenient for what you want to pursue. Physical activity will ease stress and give you greater insight into what's possible.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Emotional matters will escalate if someone evades the truth or overreacts. Refuse to let a change that takes place prompt you to act irrationally.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You can live by the rules and still give a unique twist to whatever you do. Use your ingenuity and experience to conquer whatever or whoever you encounter along the way.