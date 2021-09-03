Celebrities Born on this Day: Rita Volk, 31; Shaun White, 35; Omi, 35; Garrett Hedlund, 37.

Happy Birthday: Volunteer work will lift your spirits and connect you to someone who has something to offer.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take the initiative and do something physical and exhilarating. The more active you are, the less time you will have to complain or get into an emotional disagreement.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An intelligent decision will stabilize your personal or professional position and lead to a chance to have some fun with someone who appreciates what you have to offer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't let temptation set in when dealing with someone asking for too much. You can't buy loyalty, but you can structure a plan that benefits you and those you want to impress.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pick up the pace, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. A lot depends on how you deal with others and handle your responsibilities. The right move will improve your chance to advance.