Celebrities Born on this Day: Cameron Monaghan, 28; Steve Carell, 59; Angela Bassett, 63; Madonna, 63.
Happy Birthday: Focus on what you can accomplish this year, and put your muscle power to work for you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a pass if you don't feel passionate about a proposal someone offers. Trust in your ability to do your own thing and make improvements to whatever is lacking in your life.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional matters will escalate if you don't keep your opinions to yourself. Patience will be necessary, and keeping busy will help you avoid an altercation. Think matters through, and be willing to compromise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An exciting opportunity will come your way when you least expect it. Sort through emotional transformations, and focus on what and who makes you happy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on something you feel passionate about, and work alone if possible. Tidy up loose ends, and refuse to let your emotions seep into your ability to get things done on time.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Protect what you have, and be secretive about your plans. Interference by manipulative individuals will lead to anger and a standoff that will not help you reach your objective.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Gather information, and you'll discover something that interests you. Bring about change at home that will improve your home life and relationships with loved ones.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let uncertainty be your downfall. Allow your intuition to guide you when it comes to financial and health matters, not your emotions. A partnership will not turn out as planned.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll get an earful from someone who is critical or doesn't understand what you are trying to achieve. Have patience, but don't forgo what you want to do for the sake of someone who is being unreasonable.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take the time to follow information back to its original source, and question its validity before revealing your opinion. Spend more time on personal gain, updating your appearance and romance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put your wallet away and focus on gathering facts that will help you decide how best to use your skills. Keep up with current trends.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take a pass if someone tries to start an argument. The less you say and the more you do will make a difference between success and failure. Focus on what's important, and keep moving forward.