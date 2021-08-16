Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Gather information, and you'll discover something that interests you. Bring about change at home that will improve your home life and relationships with loved ones.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let uncertainty be your downfall. Allow your intuition to guide you when it comes to financial and health matters, not your emotions. A partnership will not turn out as planned.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll get an earful from someone who is critical or doesn't understand what you are trying to achieve. Have patience, but don't forgo what you want to do for the sake of someone who is being unreasonable.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take the time to follow information back to its original source, and question its validity before revealing your opinion. Spend more time on personal gain, updating your appearance and romance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put your wallet away and focus on gathering facts that will help you decide how best to use your skills. Keep up with current trends.