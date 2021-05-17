Celebrities Born on this Day: Nikki Reed, 33; Erin Richards, 35; Hill Harper, 35; Bob Saget, 65.
Happy Birthday: Maintaining balance will be the key to your success on both fronts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take unique approaches to how you determine what will promote personal growth. Gravitate toward the people who bring out the best in you and contribute to your pursuits.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will hold you accountable if you exaggerate. Stick to the truth and abide by the rules. Someone you least expect will reveal information that can jeopardize your reputation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Taking a different approach will attract attention and help you get what you want. Become the powerhouse in your circle, and you will get things up and running just the way you like.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Meet a challenge head-on, stay within your budget and don't give anyone the chance to take over. Be the best leader you can be, and you will be the one to make a valuable contribution.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take good care of your health and well-being. Invest time and effort in upgrading your skills and qualifications. Be willing to put in the effort necessary to keep up with the economic trends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You have plenty to offer, but that doesn't mean you can force others to do or see things your way. Take a peaceful, friendly approach to whatever situation you find yourself in, and you will avoid getting into an argument.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you jump into something new too quickly, you will find yourself falling short of your expectations. Pay attention to detail, and put a strategy in place that leaves nothing to chance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your time into something that will help you advance. Invest in yourself and gaining the experience you need to reach your target. Don't spend money to impress someone.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Uncertainty will surface if you don't take part in the changes going on around you. Get your voice heard, or you will lose your right to criticize and complain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep busy, and distance yourself from annoying people. A challenge that a friend or relative poses will limit what you can do if you don't resolve the issue peacefully.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Participate in something you believe in. Take care of your health and well-being by avoiding people who aren't taking the necessary precautions to maintain a healthy lifestyle.