Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You have plenty to offer, but that doesn't mean you can force others to do or see things your way. Take a peaceful, friendly approach to whatever situation you find yourself in, and you will avoid getting into an argument.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you jump into something new too quickly, you will find yourself falling short of your expectations. Pay attention to detail, and put a strategy in place that leaves nothing to chance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your time into something that will help you advance. Invest in yourself and gaining the experience you need to reach your target. Don't spend money to impress someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Uncertainty will surface if you don't take part in the changes going on around you. Get your voice heard, or you will lose your right to criticize and complain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep busy, and distance yourself from annoying people. A challenge that a friend or relative poses will limit what you can do if you don't resolve the issue peacefully.