Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't be fooled by someone who makes a big splash but never follows through. Make a change based on what's right for you, not someone else.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use intelligence and sophistication to get your way. Your ability to charm your way to the top will help, but make sure you have the goods to honor the promises you make along the way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional upset will surface if you can't agree with someone close to you. If you want the freedom to do your own thing, you will have to give others the same in return.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The effort you put into pursuing a better position or making a change that will enhance the way you live or how you handle your money will pay off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change is useful only if it benefits you. Don't give in to someone pestering you to do something risky or expensive. Moderation will be the best way to avoid loss and protect your reputation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Anger and revenge won't lead to satisfaction. Don't make a premature decision if you feel uneasy. Stick close to home, pamper yourself and nurture your soul. Follow your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Check references before you get involved in something that may not be right for you. Avoid sharing plans that can give someone the upper hand. Protect your assets, and don't buy in to something that has too many risks.

