Celebrities Born on this Day: Jon Cryer, 55; Martin Lawrence, 55; Ellen Barkin, 66; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 73.
Happy Birthday: Don't settle for less when you can have so much more.
Aries (March 21-April 19): What you offer others will help you get what you want in return. Call in favors, and dedicate more time to reaching your goal. Say what's on your mind, and follow through with your plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Give others the benefit of the doubt, and don't interfere. A move or change may tempt you, but stay put and take care of unfinished business before jumping into something new.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take pride in what you do. Hard work will make you feel good as well as raise interest in what you have to offer. You can make personal gains and useful connections. Speak up, and press forward with confidence.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keep the past where it belongs. Loss, anger and upset will not help you reach your goal, but an innovative approach coupled with the willingness to adapt to the changes taking place will encourage a positive outcome.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't give in to someone putting pressure on you to make a move. Bide your time, look over your options and sit tight until you feel comfortable with an offer you receive.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't be fooled by someone who makes a big splash but never follows through. Make a change based on what's right for you, not someone else.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use intelligence and sophistication to get your way. Your ability to charm your way to the top will help, but make sure you have the goods to honor the promises you make along the way.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional upset will surface if you can't agree with someone close to you. If you want the freedom to do your own thing, you will have to give others the same in return.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The effort you put into pursuing a better position or making a change that will enhance the way you live or how you handle your money will pay off.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change is useful only if it benefits you. Don't give in to someone pestering you to do something risky or expensive. Moderation will be the best way to avoid loss and protect your reputation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Anger and revenge won't lead to satisfaction. Don't make a premature decision if you feel uneasy. Stick close to home, pamper yourself and nurture your soul. Follow your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Check references before you get involved in something that may not be right for you. Avoid sharing plans that can give someone the upper hand. Protect your assets, and don't buy in to something that has too many risks.
