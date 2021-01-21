Celebrities Born on this Day: Booboo Stewart, 27; Ashton Eaton, 33; Emma Bunton, 45; Geena Davis, 65.

Happy Birthday: Be secretive until you have figured out exactly what you want to do next.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change someone makes will give you a reason to reconsider your relationship. Don't let uncertainty take over; follow your heart, and do what's best for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer help for the right reason. Be open about your expectations; rewards for your honesty will come your way. A trendy new image will give you the boost you need to reconnect with someone you miss.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Reach out to those you have a good rapport with. Take advantage of a last-minute change by having a backup plan in place. Use your intelligence and insight to overcome adversity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep personal matters to yourself. Separate work and personal issues to avoid giving someone the upper hand. Focus more on individual gains, growth and living a healthy lifestyle.