Celebrities Born on this Day: Booboo Stewart, 27; Ashton Eaton, 33; Emma Bunton, 45; Geena Davis, 65.
Happy Birthday: Be secretive until you have figured out exactly what you want to do next.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change someone makes will give you a reason to reconsider your relationship. Don't let uncertainty take over; follow your heart, and do what's best for you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer help for the right reason. Be open about your expectations; rewards for your honesty will come your way. A trendy new image will give you the boost you need to reconnect with someone you miss.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Reach out to those you have a good rapport with. Take advantage of a last-minute change by having a backup plan in place. Use your intelligence and insight to overcome adversity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep personal matters to yourself. Separate work and personal issues to avoid giving someone the upper hand. Focus more on individual gains, growth and living a healthy lifestyle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You don't have to sugarcoat or exaggerate to get what you want. Intelligence will be all you need to persuade others to see things your way. Don't leave your money or possessions out in the open.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Avoid joint ventures, investments or letting someone talk you into something risky or costly. The payback for being innovative and attentive will pay off. Romance is in the stars.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take one step at a time. Consider every angle before you commit to anything. Uncertainty will mount as the day unfolds, and you'll be glad you opted not to react too quickly.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Express your feelings, and it will help you make better decisions regarding what you decide to pursue emotionally and physically. Reach out to someone you love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on letting go of the past. Don't let emotions interfere with making practical decisions regarding your finances, health or contractual matters.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Question everything. You want to be positive you are making the right decisions before you proceed. Life-changing opportunities may require dedication and discipline, but in the end, they will offer unique rewards.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Turn something you enjoy doing into a lucrative endeavor. Put a value on the services and skills you have to offer instead of letting others take advantage of you and your attributes.