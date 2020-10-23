Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let the past infiltrate the present when faced with an emotional decision. A meaningful relationship will abruptly change if you say something insensitive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): An emotional incident will set you back if you let it interfere with your productivity. You will gain respect based on how you handle your friends, colleagues and loved ones.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take care of what you have worked so hard to achieve. Pour your heart and soul into doing what's right. Offering assistance or your services to help a cause will be enlightening.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Your heart is in the right place. Don't offer cash; offer time, wisdom and a kind word. A relationship you cherish needs some tender loving care.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Physical activities and hard work will help you stay out of trouble. If you share opinions, you will end up in an argument that will eat up your time and leave you at a loss.