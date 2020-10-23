Celebrities Born on this Day: Ryan Reynolds, 44; Cat Deeley, 44; Weird Al Yankovic, 61; Dwight Yoakam, 64.
Happy Birthday: Call in favors, and put everything in place.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel down the information highway. Gather facts, take care of unfinished business and plan for the future. Stop procrastinating when you should be updating and heading into a new phase of your life.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Withhold personal information from anyone asking too many questions about your past. Being a little mysterious will play out in your favor when you face competitive situations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let your emotions lead to poor decisions. A change may be overdue, but unless it's something feasible, wait for a better opportunity. Focus on health and financial stability.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Mull over your thoughts and feelings, but don't be too quick to share your plans. A change someone makes will be revealing. Bide your time, and consider your options carefully.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You may think you know what's trending or best for you, but before you take a risk, consider how much it will cost. Overdoing it will result in setbacks that will influence your financial position or health.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let the past infiltrate the present when faced with an emotional decision. A meaningful relationship will abruptly change if you say something insensitive.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): An emotional incident will set you back if you let it interfere with your productivity. You will gain respect based on how you handle your friends, colleagues and loved ones.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take care of what you have worked so hard to achieve. Pour your heart and soul into doing what's right. Offering assistance or your services to help a cause will be enlightening.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Your heart is in the right place. Don't offer cash; offer time, wisdom and a kind word. A relationship you cherish needs some tender loving care.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Physical activities and hard work will help you stay out of trouble. If you share opinions, you will end up in an argument that will eat up your time and leave you at a loss.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discuss your plans with someone who can offer valid suggestions and possibly help you reach your objective. Sharing a pastime with someone you love will improve the dynamics of your relationship.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Work on self-improvement, and let others fend for themselves. The less interaction you have, the easier it will be to keep the peace. Take precautions to maintain a healthy immune system.
