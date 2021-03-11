Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Reserve judgment, and don't lay your cash on the table prematurely. Question the process and proposal being offered, make adjustments and take part only when you feel at ease.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to get caught in an emotional argument. Put your energy into making positive gains, improving your lifestyle and meaningful relationships, and committing to someone or something you want to pursue.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus your energy on something meaningful to you. Whether it's learning something new or starting a new hobby, the more you put in, the more you will get in return.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Focus on making your life better. Pack up what you don't need; get the clutter and dead weight out of your life. The positive changes you make will lead to the freedom you desire.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Weigh the pros and cons before you make a decision. Verify information and do the math before you take part in something that might put you at risk physically, emotionally or financially.