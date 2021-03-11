Celebrities Born on this Day: Anthony Davis, 28; Thora Birch, 39; Johnny Knoxville, 50; Terrence Howard, 52.
Happy Birthday: Take the initiative if you want to get things done your way.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend more time with people who bring out the best in you. Motivation combined with desire will bring about positive change. Take care of details and live by the rules.
Aries (March 21-April 19): An opportunity coupled with hard work and enthusiasm will help you excel. Use your clout, connections and intelligence to orchestrate what you want to happen.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Listen to the opposition and make assessments before you respond. A little charm mixed with the power of persuasion will help you win support and respect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Use the experience you have combined with intelligence to figure out what's best for you. Refuse to let someone coerce you into something that will cause mayhem or cost you your position.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your skills, originality and vision to encourage others to help you bring about change. Getting back to basics, simplifying your life and sharing your feelings with someone you love will pay off.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Reserve judgment, and don't lay your cash on the table prematurely. Question the process and proposal being offered, make adjustments and take part only when you feel at ease.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to get caught in an emotional argument. Put your energy into making positive gains, improving your lifestyle and meaningful relationships, and committing to someone or something you want to pursue.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus your energy on something meaningful to you. Whether it's learning something new or starting a new hobby, the more you put in, the more you will get in return.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Focus on making your life better. Pack up what you don't need; get the clutter and dead weight out of your life. The positive changes you make will lead to the freedom you desire.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Weigh the pros and cons before you make a decision. Verify information and do the math before you take part in something that might put you at risk physically, emotionally or financially.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a different approach to the way you do things, and you'll get remarkable results. Think outside the box in order to turn a skill you have into a moneymaking project.