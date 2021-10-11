Celebrities Born on this Day: Emily Deschanel, 45; Jane Krakowski, 53; Lennie James, 56; Joan Cusack, 59.

Happy Birthday: Make adjustments that make a difference.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Know what you are up against, then forge ahead. Take charge of whatever situation you face, and work diligently toward a goal that will put a smile on your face.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think twice before you take on something you cannot afford. Look for alternative ways to satisfy your needs without giving in to demands or temptation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Slow down and think. Change may entice you, but going through the proper channels will be necessary if you want to accomplish what you set out to do.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think big, but budget wisely. It'll be much easier to keep the peace if you do so without arguing. Take the road less traveled, and implement the changes that make you happy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Talk to an expert before you invest in something risky. Choose to look inward and to make your health and well-being priorities. Once you map out a long-term plan, it will take the pressure off.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional incident will confuse you. Go about your business, take care of responsibilities and give unstable situations a chance to settle.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You can advance if you are willing to make a move. Consider what you need to brush up on to ensure your qualifications and skills won't let you down. Preparation will lead to beginnings and self-satisfaction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Confusion will set in regarding money, joint ventures, and dealing with institutions, government agencies or medical issues. Be persistent, and get to the bottom of matters.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take a chance and explore what interests you, and you will discover something remarkable. It's up to you to provide what makes you feel good and keeps you content. You have more options than you realize.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Slow down, view what's happening around you, think outside the box and make decisions that suit your needs. Get along with your peers, but don't share information that might incriminate you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen, and you'll find out something that can help you better understand someone you love. Reach out to those you share work, expenses or common interests with, and the information received will help you decide which path you want to pursue.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful how you treat those close to you. A lack of empathy will turn into a battle. Focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change someone else.

