Celebrities Born on this Day: Joey McIntyre, 48; Val Kilmer, 61; Bebe Neuwirth, 62; Anthony Hopkins, 83.
Happy Birthday: Take the initiative and put yourself first.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can avoid an emotional scuffle today if you challenge yourself, not others. Do something to occupy your time that will bring about a positive and productive change at home.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be innovative, do your part and make your life better. Be open to change, but don't allow someone to push you in a direction that doesn't suit your needs. Life is about choices.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for an opportunity that will open doors. Be original in the way you approach others, and you will command the attention and help you require to get things done.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Using emotional tactics will fuel the fire. Be reasonable, and problem-solving will be within reach. Concentrate on being better, not trying to change others. Choose a path that will lead to your happiness.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make adjustments at home or to the way you handle your professional affairs. Give others the chance to voice an opinion. It may change your mind as well as improve your relationships.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Get along with friends, relatives and peers. At the first sign of trouble, take a step back and evaluate your next move. Don't trust someone offering false information.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Avoid spending unnecessarily. A bargain is only useful if you need the product you are purchasing. Don't believe all the hype about something that sounds too good to be real.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on love, self-improvement and preparing yourself for the best year ever. Opportunities are heading your way, but how successful you are will depend on your ability to make things happen.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reach out to someone from your past. Catching up will help you put your life in perspective and believe in yourself. Put an end to whatever isn't working for you, and start the new year on a positive note.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put plans for the new year in place, and the changes you want to make to your living arrangements will fall into place. Make love, romance and keeping the peace your priorities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A new year, a fresh start. Don't let uncertainty hold you back or unfinished business stand in your way. Embrace new beginnings, and make a decision that will impact your life.