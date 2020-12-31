Gemini (May 21-June 20): Get along with friends, relatives and peers. At the first sign of trouble, take a step back and evaluate your next move. Don't trust someone offering false information.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Avoid spending unnecessarily. A bargain is only useful if you need the product you are purchasing. Don't believe all the hype about something that sounds too good to be real.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on love, self-improvement and preparing yourself for the best year ever. Opportunities are heading your way, but how successful you are will depend on your ability to make things happen.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Reach out to someone from your past. Catching up will help you put your life in perspective and believe in yourself. Put an end to whatever isn't working for you, and start the new year on a positive note.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put plans for the new year in place, and the changes you want to make to your living arrangements will fall into place. Make love, romance and keeping the peace your priorities.