Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec.21): An aggressive plan to improve your domestic situation will help you be more productive. Figure out how much it will cost, and start to organize the best way to enhance your environment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider the pros and cons regarding altering the way you live. Make sure you are on the same page as someone you hold near and dear to your heart before taking action.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't get trapped in someone's emotional situation. Spend more time making sure your personal life is in order and those you live with are content, and make adjustments that will bring you closer together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Lock on to what's trending, and you'll find a way to put your skills to good use. Speak on your behalf, and you'll persuade others to take part in your plan.

Aries (March 21-April 19): The past can teach you plenty if you mull over experiences similar to something you are facing today. Caution is in your best interest when dealing with someone who is asking for too much.