Celebrities Born on this Day: Tristan Wilds, 31; Lana Parrilla, 43; Jason Bonham, 54; Forest Whitaker, 59.
Happy Birthday: Share your emotions and clear up matters that have been plaguing you for a long time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Speak up, and positive changes will result. Sharing emotions isn't a sign of weakness; it's an indication you are passionate about something you want to pursue.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Last-minute change will disrupt your day if you don't have a backup plan. When making a decision, listen to your heart. Be the leader, not the one taking orders.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider what's entailed and how best to maneuver your way from one situation to another. Protect your health, assets, personal information and emotional well-being.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll shine if you put your best foot forward. A little charm will help you convince others to believe in what you have to offer, but following through will lead to much higher rewards.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn as you go, ask questions, formulate plans and interact with the people who can help you get ahead. You'll be given inside information if you are willing to make minor adjustments to your plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec.21): An aggressive plan to improve your domestic situation will help you be more productive. Figure out how much it will cost, and start to organize the best way to enhance your environment.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider the pros and cons regarding altering the way you live. Make sure you are on the same page as someone you hold near and dear to your heart before taking action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't get trapped in someone's emotional situation. Spend more time making sure your personal life is in order and those you live with are content, and make adjustments that will bring you closer together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Lock on to what's trending, and you'll find a way to put your skills to good use. Speak on your behalf, and you'll persuade others to take part in your plan.
Aries (March 21-April 19): The past can teach you plenty if you mull over experiences similar to something you are facing today. Caution is in your best interest when dealing with someone who is asking for too much.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Communication will lead to solutions, and charm will seal the deal. A positive attitude change will encourage better personal and professional relationships.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Good health is fundamental if you intend to do well throughout your life. Check out a physical activity that interests you, join a mindfulness group online and implement a nutritious diet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!