Celebrities Born on this Day: Megan Rapinoe, 36; Dave Haywood, 39; Edie Falco, 58; Huey Lewis, 71.
Happy Birthday: Impatience will cost you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keep an eye on the cost of things. Don't feel you have to pay for someone else or donate to something you cannot afford. Offer your time or suggestions, not your cash.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let your emotions get in the way. Being reasonable will help you get what you want; inconsistency and anger will put a wedge between you and someone who can influence your ability to excel.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put more thought and detail into your ideas and plans. Having your strategy in place before you start a new adventure will rule out making a mistake.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): There are endless possibilities if you are willing to stretch your imagination. Hunker down and pick up skills and knowledge that will help you turn your dream into a reality.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A positive change at home will encourage you to explore something unique. Don't limit what you can do because someone advises otherwise. Do what feels right and best for you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more effort into fitness, health and taking better care of your finances. Once you have all your ducks in a row, you'll find it easier to forgo temptation and indulgence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Change begins with you. Consider how to make your life better, your home more comfortable and convenient, and your relationships with others copacetic. Life is too short to waste on arguing a moot point.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you accomplish will make you feel good, impress others and lead to all sorts of opportunities. Romance is favored, and an affectionate gesture will bring you closer to someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll receive an inadequate assessment of what's going on around you. Domestic problems based on an assumption, not the truth, will develop. Do the necessary research before you voice your opinion.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put your heart on the line and show someone you love how much. A kind gesture or romantic advance will bring you closer to long-term plans. Honesty and honoring promises will seal a deal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Reconnect with people or organizations you know you can lean on for insight and suggestions. Emotional situations will lead to uncertainty and confusion. Be reasonable, and you'll develop a logical solution.