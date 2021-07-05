Celebrities Born on this Day: Megan Rapinoe, 36; Dave Haywood, 39; Edie Falco, 58; Huey Lewis, 71.

Happy Birthday: Impatience will cost you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keep an eye on the cost of things. Don't feel you have to pay for someone else or donate to something you cannot afford. Offer your time or suggestions, not your cash.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let your emotions get in the way. Being reasonable will help you get what you want; inconsistency and anger will put a wedge between you and someone who can influence your ability to excel.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put more thought and detail into your ideas and plans. Having your strategy in place before you start a new adventure will rule out making a mistake.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): There are endless possibilities if you are willing to stretch your imagination. Hunker down and pick up skills and knowledge that will help you turn your dream into a reality.