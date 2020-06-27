Celebrities Born on this Day: Ed Westwick, 33; Drake Bell, 34; Tobey Maguire, 45; J.J. Abrams, 54.
Happy Birthday: Express your thoughts and feelings, embrace the people and pastimes you enjoy and be responsible for your happiness.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Put your differences aside when working with others, and do whatever is necessary and beneficial for everyone. Set a stellar precedent, and you will gain respect and cooperation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): When it comes to rearranging things at home, enforce discipline and begin the process of decluttering. The sooner you clear some space, the easier it will be to start a new, exciting project.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A change regarding the way you earn your living will prompt you to explore possibilities. Consider what you enjoy doing most and what you require to follow a path that interests you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Call someone you once worked with, and you'll discover something you didn't know. A prospect that entails using favored skills will get you thinking about a lifestyle change that intrigues you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider the best way to strengthen emotionally. Take a different approach, and you will unexpectedly turn someone's negativity around.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider how you want to live, and start building a stairway to a future that makes you feel enthusiastic. Speak to someone who can offer insight, and put your plans in motion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take better care of yourself and those you love. Don't let an outsider meddle in your domestic affairs. Share your feelings and intentions with the people closest to you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Adjust the way you live to suit your needs. Discuss things with the person closest to you, and you will come up with a plan you both endorse.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider your options and how to use your space at home to accommodate what you want to accomplish. A commitment will push you to follow through with your plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Reviewing the past will help you come up with a plan that will encourage updating the way you do things. Use your knowledge and skills to turn a negative situation into a positive alternative.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Get your facts straight before you make up your mind about something that can change your life forever. Look at the past, and let it be a reminder of what can happen if you make a poor decision.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Achieving happiness is up to you. Take responsibility, and do what feels right and is best for you. Don't blame others for interfering; blame yourself for letting them.
