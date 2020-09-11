Celebrities Born on this Day: Nazanin Mandi, 34; Taraji P. Henson, 50; Harry Connick Jr., 53; Scott Patterson, 62.
Happy Birthday: Where there is a will, there is a solution.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of plans will make it easier for you to finish what you start. Don't be disappointed by someone's inability to deliver; step up, take over and turn a negative into a positive.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take stock of what you have and prepare to donate what you no longer use. It will make you feel good if you declutter your life. Keeping things simple and doable will give you peace of mind.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Settle into something you enjoy doing. Time spent developing something you want to pursue will be a good investment. Align yourself with people who stimulate artistic and personal growth.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Questions will arise over emotional matters. Someone will offer a false impression or overview of a situation. Do your due diligence before making a decision.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your temper under control. Look at situations carefully, and you'll find the best way to bring about positive change without overspending. Stick to the truth, and question anything that sounds suspicious.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, and work with what you have. Stick to what you know you can handle, and don't take on someone else's responsibilities. Uncertainty regarding a partnership will come down to cost.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): The changes you make will influence how you move forward professionally. The balance between home and work will be a deciding factor in the direction you choose to take.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to assess situations before you get involved. An emotional incident will require diplomatic action if you want to avoid repercussions. Don't overreact or believe everything you hear.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take better care of your health. Approach situations involving friends or relatives with compassion and understanding. Gather background information before you make suggestions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will mislead you regarding the risk factor involved in a protest without taking the necessary precautions. Put your health first, and make suggestions that make you feel more comfortable.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It's better to say nothing than to send the wrong message. Sitting back and observing what others do and say will be important in helping you make the best decision.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on making smart decisions that help you get ahead. A little charm will go a long way when dealing with romantic matters.
