Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, and work with what you have. Stick to what you know you can handle, and don't take on someone else's responsibilities. Uncertainty regarding a partnership will come down to cost.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): The changes you make will influence how you move forward professionally. The balance between home and work will be a deciding factor in the direction you choose to take.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to assess situations before you get involved. An emotional incident will require diplomatic action if you want to avoid repercussions. Don't overreact or believe everything you hear.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take better care of your health. Approach situations involving friends or relatives with compassion and understanding. Gather background information before you make suggestions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Someone will mislead you regarding the risk factor involved in a protest without taking the necessary precautions. Put your health first, and make suggestions that make you feel more comfortable.