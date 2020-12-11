Taurus (April 20-May 20): Spend time with people who share your interests. Whether it's through a virtual connection or someone you share space with, the outcome will ease stress and encourage you to make positive changes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): The information or help offered will not turn out well. Clarify what you need and want before you include others in your plans. Be resourceful, and rely on your ability to get things done by yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Let your imagination lead the way. Try something new and exciting, and you will be happy you did. A show of affection will encourage a positive change in a meaningful relationship.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Rely on intelligence. If you let your emotions take over, you will find it challenging to deal with what others do or say. Stay on track, and concentrate on what others expect of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay close attention to the way you treat others. A change you make will lead to personal growth as well as compliments. Tie up loose ends, and put the past behind you.