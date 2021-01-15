Celebrities Born on this Day: Dove Cameron, 25; Regina King, 50; Chad Lowe, 53; Mario Van Peebles, 64.
Happy Birthday: Protect what you've worked so hard to acquire.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting along with others will make your life easier, but don't let someone push you around. Allow others the chance to spout off, but don't lose sight of your plan and how you want to proceed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't give in to someone if it will ruin a goal you want to achieve. Look at every angle of a situation and how it will affect your relationship with friends and family, then proceed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A physical change will fetch attention. Be happy that you have the freedom to do what makes you feel good. Please yourself, and your confident attitude will persuade others to accept the decisions you make.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll release stress and tension if you do something physical. A good workout will help you distance yourself from a situation that has left you feeling uncertain. Time is on your side.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your enthusiastic attitude may not mix well with someone struggling to take care of responsibilities. If you take the pressure off others, you will get more in return.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): What you do to ease stress for others will be recognized and rewarded. Update your image, and spend more time exercising to ensure you remain healthy, fit and at your best.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): How you see situations and others will make it easier for you to make better decisions. A unique partnership will take on a direction that you find enticing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for opportunities that are practical. If someone applies pressure or makes you feel uncomfortable, back away and move on to something else.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Starting a hobby or signing up for a class will result in meeting someone who enjoys the same things you do. Romance will enhance your experience and encourage a positive lifestyle change.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let someone push you around or put demands on you. Consider what makes you happy, and pursue people and activities that bring out the best in you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Find out where you stand before you make a decision that can influence the dynamics of a relationship. Look for a unique way to use your living space, and it will encourage a lifestyle change.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your thoughts to yourself. Something someone does or says will remind you of an incident you experienced a long time ago. Learn from the experience, and watch your back and protect your reputation and possessions.