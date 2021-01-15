Gemini (May 21-June 20): What you do to ease stress for others will be recognized and rewarded. Update your image, and spend more time exercising to ensure you remain healthy, fit and at your best.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): How you see situations and others will make it easier for you to make better decisions. A unique partnership will take on a direction that you find enticing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for opportunities that are practical. If someone applies pressure or makes you feel uncomfortable, back away and move on to something else.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Starting a hobby or signing up for a class will result in meeting someone who enjoys the same things you do. Romance will enhance your experience and encourage a positive lifestyle change.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let someone push you around or put demands on you. Consider what makes you happy, and pursue people and activities that bring out the best in you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Find out where you stand before you make a decision that can influence the dynamics of a relationship. Look for a unique way to use your living space, and it will encourage a lifestyle change.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your thoughts to yourself. Something someone does or says will remind you of an incident you experienced a long time ago. Learn from the experience, and watch your back and protect your reputation and possessions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0