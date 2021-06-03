Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Step up and take care of unfinished business. Clear time and space to make room for new beginnings. Now is not the time to dawdle or to dwell on the past.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Distance yourself from takers and those enticing you to do things you shouldn't. Discipline will pay off. Set goals, and don't stop until you are satisfied with what you achieve.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't jeopardize your health. Assess a situation and look for the best way to get things done with the least amount of risk. A change at home will make your life easier.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your effort where it will do some good. A change at home will lift your spirits as long as you stick to a budget. Don't let your emotions mix with your intelligence.

Pisces(Feb. 19-March 20): Get the facts and mull over your options. Keep busy physically and you will find it easier to remain calm and find a suitable solution to whatever troubles you.