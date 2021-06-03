Celebrities Born on this Day: Rafael Nadal, 35; Anderson Cooper, 54; James Purefoy, 57; Deniece Williams, 71.
Happy Birthday: Push hard for perfection, originality and giving a unique twist to whatever you do or say.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you pass along information that doesn't come from a reliable source, you will jeopardize your reputation. Look for opportunities to improve your appearance and your health and emotional well-being.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Embrace opportunities with enthusiasm and a healthy imagination. Be the one to inspire others. Take the lead. Bring about positive change on a budget that is within your means.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what's important to you and head in a direction that serves you well. A commitment to make a difference will encourage you to follow your heart and do something that matters.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think less and do more. Reach out to someone in need, and share your experience. What you do to make the world a better place will raise your profile and reputation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let others persuade you to get involved in something that isn't in your best interest. Focus on what's important to you and how you can use your skills to make a difference.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Step up and take care of unfinished business. Clear time and space to make room for new beginnings. Now is not the time to dawdle or to dwell on the past.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Distance yourself from takers and those enticing you to do things you shouldn't. Discipline will pay off. Set goals, and don't stop until you are satisfied with what you achieve.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't jeopardize your health. Assess a situation and look for the best way to get things done with the least amount of risk. A change at home will make your life easier.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your effort where it will do some good. A change at home will lift your spirits as long as you stick to a budget. Don't let your emotions mix with your intelligence.
Pisces(Feb. 19-March 20): Get the facts and mull over your options. Keep busy physically and you will find it easier to remain calm and find a suitable solution to whatever troubles you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Be secretive about the changes you want to make; you'll get things done without interference. Don't lie if someone asks you a definitive question; just say it's a surprise and keep moving.