Celebrities Born on this Day: Bianca Santos, 30; Kate Beckinsale, 47; Sandra Bullock, 56; Helen Mirren, 75.

Happy Birthday: Set the stage for what you want to happen this year. Put your best foot forward, update your image and prepare to present what you have to offer to the world. Your insight, enthusiasm and popularity will help you gain respect, confidence and the assistance you need to reach your goal. Love, romance and family are featured.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Surround yourself with the people who help you shine. Put on a show and deliver what everyone expects, and the rest will be history. Don't back down when you should be taking control and turning your ideas into reality.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A walk down memory lane will encourage you to revisit an idea you shelved years ago. Consider trends and update your plan, and you'll discover an opportunity that's timely and worthwhile as long as you work alone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Feel out situations before putting yourself in an uncomfortable position. It's best to do your own thing and avoid getting involved in matters that don't concern you. Channel your energy into personal improvement, peace and love.