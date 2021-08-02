Celebrities Born on this Day: Hallie Eisenberg, 29; Sam Worthington, 45; Kevin Smith, 51; Mary-Louise Parker, 57.
Happy Birthday: Think about what appeals to you most, then head in that direction.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Flow with the current, and you'll find a way to master the skills you need to fulfill your dreams. Be fair and concise, and make the most out of whatever comes your way.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be productive. Look for opportunities. Idle time will lead to emotional disagreements with people you live or work alongside. Focus on positive changes and personal gain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of investments; bring everything in your portfolio or personal documents up-to-date. Make adjustments that will counter any lapse of service.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Watch your back. Don't let anyone limit what you can achieve. Take responsibility for sourcing opportunities and following through with your plans. Be unique and do things your way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look over financial, medical and contractual concerns, and make adjustments that put your mind at ease. Focus on what you can do, and stop stressing about things you cannot change.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take note of the way you look and how you present yourself to the world. An updated appearance will lift your spirits and make a positive difference to the way people perceive you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't lose sight of your objective. Pay attention to what's going on at home and in your community. Speak from the heart, and you'll appeal to someone influential.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't labor over the impossible and use your skills to bring about change. An opportunity to spend time with someone who has a unique approach to health and happiness will positively affect the way you live.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Remain calm, regardless of what others say or do. Evaluate your position, what's possible and the best way to move forward. Keep the peace and make your move.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Rethink the changes you want to enforce, and look for a better way to move forward. Kind gestures and willingness to do the work yourself will get you where you want to go.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take your time and leave nothing to chance. Observe others, and you'll recognize what's doable and what isn't. Knowledge and experience will help you bypass mistakes due to jealousy and insecurity.