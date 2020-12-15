Taurus (April 20-May 20): Set the pace, and put the changes you want to make in motion. Refuse to let red-tape issues get to you. An emotional revelation will encourage personal growth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): When in doubt, go directly to the source and find out where you stand. Romance is on the rise, but it's best to have a plan in mind before you venture down that path.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Channel emotional energy into love and romance, not arguments and accusations. You'll get much further if you are mindful of what others expect and you are willing to work with personal and professional partners.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Give others freedom, and they will grant you the same in return. Don't let someone's uncertainty unnerve you. Channel your energy into whatever will get you closer to your goal.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be sure to get approval before making domestic changes that will affect others. Being upfront regarding your plans will encourage others to pitch in and help.