Celebrities Born on this Day: Daniel Ezra, 29; Adam Brody, 41; Julie Taymor, 68; Don Johnson, 71.
Happy Birthday: A steady pace forward will get you where you want to go.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The grass may look greener on the other side of the fence, but that doesn't mean it's time to make a life-altering change. Take a closer look and consider if the picture you envision is valid.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Embrace change, and put your plan in motion. Use your energy wisely, and you will accomplish what you set out to do. Don't waste time arguing with someone who will never see things your way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let an unexpected change throw you off guard. Make whatever adjustment is necessary to compensate, and keep moving forward. An energetic approach will lead to positive attention and support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a practical path when dealing with matters that influence your earning potential. If you trust someone's word, you will have to make difficult decisions and changes.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put emotional differences aside. Your energy is best spent concentrating on what's at stake and taking physical action. Working alongside someone you love will bring you closer to one another.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Set the pace, and put the changes you want to make in motion. Refuse to let red-tape issues get to you. An emotional revelation will encourage personal growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): When in doubt, go directly to the source and find out where you stand. Romance is on the rise, but it's best to have a plan in mind before you venture down that path.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Channel emotional energy into love and romance, not arguments and accusations. You'll get much further if you are mindful of what others expect and you are willing to work with personal and professional partners.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Give others freedom, and they will grant you the same in return. Don't let someone's uncertainty unnerve you. Channel your energy into whatever will get you closer to your goal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be sure to get approval before making domestic changes that will affect others. Being upfront regarding your plans will encourage others to pitch in and help.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone railroad you into something that makes you feel insecure. Do something you enjoy or spend time with someone who brings out the best in you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't feel you have to spend money; you don't have to make an impression. If intelligence and charm aren't enough, you may be hanging out with the wrong people.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!