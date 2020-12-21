Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be clear about what you are doing to avoid a misunderstanding. Joint ventures handled with diplomacy and money matters handled with discretion will pay off.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone dictate what you can do. Use your attributes wisely, and strive for perfection. Channel your energy into new beginnings and opportunities that improve your life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Reconstruct what's happened and how best to deal with setbacks. Don't let anger or emotions take over. Embrace change, and you'll discover something you are good at and enjoy doing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at your options, take care of responsibilities and leave no room for error. Don't let a change someone makes upset you. Concentrate on your goal, and strive for positive results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make adjustments at home that will help keep the peace. Be mindful of others, and look for a common interest you can enjoy with someone you love. Offer suggestions that will help solve financial issues.