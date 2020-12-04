Taurus (April 20-May 20): You may have a plan in place, but uncertainty will set in if emotional issues prevail. Discuss options and be clear about where you stand and what you are willing to do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll have a better chance of getting your way if you are honest about how you feel. Handle partnerships with care, and offer a straightforward approach to finding solutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Spend more time cleaning up unfinished business and less time letting what's going on around you cause discord. Focus on personal gains, a healthy lifestyle and easing stress.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak up on your own behalf, as well as for others. Think and react, and you will take on the position of a leader. Be creative and respond to opposition with solutions, not anger.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be mindful of those you live with, but don't let them get away with something that isn't right. Honesty and integrity will win out if you handle matters diplomatically.