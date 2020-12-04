Celebrities Born n this Day: Tyra Banks, 47; Jay-Z, 51; Marisa Tomei, 56; Jeff Bridges, 71.
Happy Birthday: Use your intelligence and common sense when dealing with persuasive individuals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Home improvements will set the stage. How you use your energy will encourage others to follow suit. Turn uncertainty into confidence, and make decisions that will bring you joy and happiness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to what's being said, and be mindful of the way others feel. A positive change you make will influence how you are treated by colleagues and those you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can improve your status if you take charge and go after your goals. Set up interviews and use your persuasive charm to capture attention and turn your ideas into a reality.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Avoid persuasive situations and people. Look out for your interests, and be secretive regarding your plans. Someone will offer unreliable information that will cause uncertainty and confusion.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't stop when there is so much you can do to make things better. Strategize the best way to use your skills, knowledge and wherewithal to help you bring about the changes that will make you happy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You may have a plan in place, but uncertainty will set in if emotional issues prevail. Discuss options and be clear about where you stand and what you are willing to do.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll have a better chance of getting your way if you are honest about how you feel. Handle partnerships with care, and offer a straightforward approach to finding solutions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Spend more time cleaning up unfinished business and less time letting what's going on around you cause discord. Focus on personal gains, a healthy lifestyle and easing stress.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak up on your own behalf, as well as for others. Think and react, and you will take on the position of a leader. Be creative and respond to opposition with solutions, not anger.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be mindful of those you live with, but don't let them get away with something that isn't right. Honesty and integrity will win out if you handle matters diplomatically.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend more time gathering facts that will help you make an informed decision. Check with experts, friends, family and peers, and consider what will serve you best.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for alternatives, and you will find a way to get things done without interference. A unique plan will strike an emotional chord with you and encourage you to do things differently.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!