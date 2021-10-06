Celebrities Born on this Day: Jeremy Sisto, 47; Amy Jo Johnson, 51; Elisabeth Shue, 58; Britt Ekland, 79.

Happy Birthday: Evaluate your life, what you've done, what you want to do and how best to achieve your goals.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't get bogged down by your to-do list. Take a systematic approach to knock off one chore after another. Rewarding yourself for your time, effort and patience will ensure that you don't fall behind or give up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think matters through; don't take on more than you can handle. Home improvements will end up costing more than anticipated. Be innovative, and you'll find a way to cut corners. You are overdue for a change.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've got some good ideas. Don't hold back; reiterate what you want to do, and you'll find out quickly who is supportive and who isn't.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be a good listener, and you'll find out information that will help you avoid getting into something questionable. Say little, and keep everyone guessing until you are ready to reveal your next move.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An exaggerated opinion someone has will interfere with your plans. Look beyond what's right in front of you, and you'll know what to do to avoid getting involved in someone's plan. Do your own thing, regardless of what others do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You are on the right path. Do your research, and stick to a plan you can afford. Verify what's required to reach your goal without interference. Take care of details personally, and you won't be disappointed.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Draw on your experience and what you know to get what you want. Call on those you trust to come through for you without supervision.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make "steady and ready" your motto.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Get out and share your sparkling personality with others. You'll attract attention, and if you use your words wisely, you will gain support and respect moving forward.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Monitor what's going on around you. Problems at home will leave you confused if you are too close to the situation. Don't show anger or upset; remain calm, and you will find it easier to manipulate the outcome.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Set the pace. Speak up, be brave and back your words with action. Keep your circle small, and execute your plans with precision. You will accomplish plenty if you stay on track.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on your responsibilities, and map out a plan to ensure you use your time and energy wisely. Your discipline and hard work will not go unnoticed.

