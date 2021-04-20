Celebrities Born on this Day: Joey Lawrence, 45; Carmen Electra, 49; Shemar Moore, 51; Jessica Lange, 72.
Happy Birthday: Address sensitive issues with unfiltered truth and move on to more productive tasks.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Listen carefully before responding. Giving others the chance to explain will make it easier for you to keep the peace. Take the high road, and you'll have no regrets.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your curiosity will get you into trouble if you don't abide by the rules and regulations. Think twice before you get involved in something questionable. An impulsive move will limit you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Money will be tight if you haven't saved for an unexpected expense. Emotional spending, risky investments and generosity will lead to stress. Don't feel you have to buy love or pay for things for others.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Mixing business with pleasure will put you in a vulnerable position. Don't share personal information or give anyone insight into the way you feel. Time is on your side; for now, gather information.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen and observe, and you will gain insight into what others want. Fine-tune your message based on what will be accepted by the majority. There is no need for risk if you choose your words wisely.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Investments and joint ventures will not turn out as anticipated. Focus on self-improvement, fitness, knowledge and keeping up with all the latest technology.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): When in doubt, go back to the drawing board and do your research. Look for obscure angles that will help you give something you want to pursue a fresh look and a new beginning.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the high road, do what's right and steer clear of joint ventures. Put your money and possessions in a safe place. Verify the information you receive before passing it along.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let anyone meddle or take advantage of your vulnerability. Personal improvements will lift your spirits and help you make a long-overdue lifestyle change.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rethink your plans. Look for flaws; rely on the experience you have to gain insight into what's best for you. Don't let an unexpected move someone makes cause uncertainty.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Do the best job possible, apply for a new position and update your skills. Consider what you can do, and make a positive attempt to reach your goal.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Be bold, share your thoughts and feelings, and bring about the changes. An adjustment at home will encourage you to be more productive. An educational pursuit will pay off.