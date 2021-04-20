Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Investments and joint ventures will not turn out as anticipated. Focus on self-improvement, fitness, knowledge and keeping up with all the latest technology.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): When in doubt, go back to the drawing board and do your research. Look for obscure angles that will help you give something you want to pursue a fresh look and a new beginning.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the high road, do what's right and steer clear of joint ventures. Put your money and possessions in a safe place. Verify the information you receive before passing it along.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let anyone meddle or take advantage of your vulnerability. Personal improvements will lift your spirits and help you make a long-overdue lifestyle change.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rethink your plans. Look for flaws; rely on the experience you have to gain insight into what's best for you. Don't let an unexpected move someone makes cause uncertainty.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Do the best job possible, apply for a new position and update your skills. Consider what you can do, and make a positive attempt to reach your goal.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Be bold, share your thoughts and feelings, and bring about the changes. An adjustment at home will encourage you to be more productive. An educational pursuit will pay off.

