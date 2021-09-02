Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your intelligence, and you'll develop a plan that can turn a little into a lot. Don't leave anything to chance or up to someone else if you want to avoid disappointment.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): The associates you align yourself with will determine what transpires. Partnerships based on truth, equality and for the good of all involved will help you overcome adversity.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Surround yourself with supportive people who have your back and offer suggestions that encourage you to pursue what makes you happy. An emotional plea will stabilize a meaningful relationship and make your life less stressful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will prevail if you have too many options. If you pay attention and consider what makes you happy, it will be easier to figure out what to do next.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Rely on common sense, the connections you have and your charm to help you reach your goal. Speak up on your behalf and you will offset being put in a precarious position by someone who doesn't share your beliefs.