Celebrities Born on this Day: Zedd, 32; Salma Hayek, 55; Keanu Reeves, 57; Mark Harmon, 70.
Happy Birthday: Connect with people who share your concerns this year.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Push yourself, embrace change and be open to suggestions. Refuse to let emotional matters infiltrate into business or financial prospects. You need to keep a clear head if you want to come out on top.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't throw caution out the window. Do your homework, and offer only the information that will protect you from being labeled as "uncompromising."
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep life simple and navigate your way to a place that makes you feel good about what you accomplish and what you can look forward to.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your intelligence, strength and ability to make the most with what you've got. You'll ward off any opposition and invite contributions and the support necessary to get things done your way.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll face plenty of questions if you sport a pushy attitude. It will give you the chance to put your house in order and do your own thing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your intelligence, and you'll develop a plan that can turn a little into a lot. Don't leave anything to chance or up to someone else if you want to avoid disappointment.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): The associates you align yourself with will determine what transpires. Partnerships based on truth, equality and for the good of all involved will help you overcome adversity.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Surround yourself with supportive people who have your back and offer suggestions that encourage you to pursue what makes you happy. An emotional plea will stabilize a meaningful relationship and make your life less stressful.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will prevail if you have too many options. If you pay attention and consider what makes you happy, it will be easier to figure out what to do next.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Rely on common sense, the connections you have and your charm to help you reach your goal. Speak up on your behalf and you will offset being put in a precarious position by someone who doesn't share your beliefs.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It will give you the incentive to make changes at home that help you put the past behind you and start anew. Refuse to let an emotional matter spin out of control.