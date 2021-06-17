Celebrities Born on this Day: Venus Williams, 41; Nahnatchka Khan, 48; Will Forte, 51; Barry Manilow, 78.

Happy Birthday: Keep an open mind, and be prepared to make adjustments as you move forward.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look at the fine print before you agree to something that can disrupt your life. Discipline and hard work will bring you the highest returns. Know what you want, and do what's necessary to reach your destination.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make your home a place of happiness. Embrace the uniqueness you surround yourself with and the people you cherish. Share feelings with loved ones, and make adjustments that will bring you peace of mind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Share only the information you can verify. Walk away from controversy that serves no purpose. Focus on personal growth and reaching the goal you set for yourself. Finish what you start, and live up to your expectations.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Question anything that sounds too good to be valid. Get what you want in writing to avoid disappointment. Be honest with yourself about the way you feel about life and love.