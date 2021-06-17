Celebrities Born on this Day: Venus Williams, 41; Nahnatchka Khan, 48; Will Forte, 51; Barry Manilow, 78.
Happy Birthday: Keep an open mind, and be prepared to make adjustments as you move forward.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look at the fine print before you agree to something that can disrupt your life. Discipline and hard work will bring you the highest returns. Know what you want, and do what's necessary to reach your destination.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Make your home a place of happiness. Embrace the uniqueness you surround yourself with and the people you cherish. Share feelings with loved ones, and make adjustments that will bring you peace of mind.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Share only the information you can verify. Walk away from controversy that serves no purpose. Focus on personal growth and reaching the goal you set for yourself. Finish what you start, and live up to your expectations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Question anything that sounds too good to be valid. Get what you want in writing to avoid disappointment. Be honest with yourself about the way you feel about life and love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Show restraint when dealing with people who are incapable of change and reluctant to compromise. Go about your business and do things your way, and you'll avoid interference.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Offer assistance, and something good will transpire. Someone you connect with will offer valuable information that will change the way you live life and adjust to the changes going on around you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful when dealing with partners, colleagues or anyone who doesn't share your opinion. Keep your head down and work diligently toward whatever goal you set.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stretch your legs, go for a hike, take in the scenery and mull over what it is you want to pursue. Unique ideas will encourage you to try something new with individuals who share your interests.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful what you share with who. Someone will offer you a false impression. Take the initiative to do your research and cultivate your ideas to suit your needs.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Check out what's going on in your life before you criticize someone. Truth matters, and being able to rely on those closest to you will make a difference.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Focus on physical exercise that will help build strength. Take a unique approach to the way you live, and choose to make your life less stressful.