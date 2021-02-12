Celebrities Born on this Day: Christina Ricci, 41; Darren Aronofsky, 52; Josh Brolin, 53; Arsenio Hall, 65.
Happy Birthday: Taking unnecessary risks will set you back.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your point clear when dealing with a friend or relative, but don't let your temper escalate. How well you deal with controversy will determine the outcome. Diplomacy will pay off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider what makes you happy, and head in that direction. The effort you put in to improve your lifestyle, handling of money and going after a job you enjoy will help you achieve your goal.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Get involved in conversations or projects that will broaden your scope about something you'd like to pursue. The connections you make while researching will help you excel.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): If you want to get things done, work alone. Expect to be contradicted if you get into a debate with a colleague or someone who doesn't share your beliefs or concerns; be amicable.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Expect a mix-up due to misinterpretation. You'll have to be articulate to ensure you get your point across and your requests handled adequately. Leave nothing to chance, and you'll avoid scrutiny.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take your time, look at every angle and make changes based on what's best for you. How you go about your responsibilities will tie into an opportunity that comes your way.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be sure that the changes you want to make are financially sound and doable. Don't jeopardize your position or reputation to impress someone putting you on the spot.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll have plenty of innovative ideas and attract interest. Consider who offers the most extraordinary insight, then develop a partnership that will make it easier for you to reach your goal.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Crunch the numbers before you decide to take on debt. Look for a way to get what you want for less, and you will avoid an argument with someone who shares expenses with you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll be faced with uncertainty if you have neglected to take care of personal matters. Stop procrastinating; start taking care of unfinished business before someone jeopardizes your freedom.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on your goal, and surround yourself with people who share your concerns. An opportunity to earn your living doing something you enjoy will give you a new lease on life.