Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take your time, look at every angle and make changes based on what's best for you. How you go about your responsibilities will tie into an opportunity that comes your way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Be sure that the changes you want to make are financially sound and doable. Don't jeopardize your position or reputation to impress someone putting you on the spot.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll have plenty of innovative ideas and attract interest. Consider who offers the most extraordinary insight, then develop a partnership that will make it easier for you to reach your goal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Crunch the numbers before you decide to take on debt. Look for a way to get what you want for less, and you will avoid an argument with someone who shares expenses with you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll be faced with uncertainty if you have neglected to take care of personal matters. Stop procrastinating; start taking care of unfinished business before someone jeopardizes your freedom.