Celebrities Born on this Day: Kellan Lutz, 36; will.i.am, 46; Eva Longoria, 46; Bret Michaels, 58.
Happy Birthday: Charm will help convince others to join you on your journey.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Ensure your ideas are doable before you share them with prominent individuals. Iron out challenges, and put together a solid plan. Don't lose sight of what's important to you, and nurture the relationships that matter.
Aries (March 21-April 19): An opportunity to switch courses from one field to another will give you something to ponder. Follow your heart, and take the path that offers personal, professional and financial peace of mind.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put unfinished business to rest before you start something new. Find out where others stand before you voice your opinion. Information is power; the more you know, the easier it is to bypass mistakes.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Who you believe and associate with matter. Don't be gullible or let someone's charm lead you astray. Do your due diligence, find opportunities and do your own thing.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't overreact when patience, understanding and affection can provide solutions and better relationships with others. Put a unique spin on a job you do, and praise will be forthcoming.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Show passion in what you pursue, and make overdue adjustments. Channel your energy into new beginnings and opportunities that allow you to collaborate with like-minded people.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want to make progress, you'll have to choose the people you work alongside wisely. Don't be fooled by empty promises; gravitate toward those who take action and make things happen.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let uncertainty take over. Find out the truth and proceed with your plans, and it will help you bypass someone trying to push you in a questionable direction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Whether it's a spiritual path or in search of expanding your creative skills, you can accomplish plenty if you refuse to let anyone stand in your way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take pleasure in what others have to offer, and be aggressive in pursuing what brings you joy. Keep a healthy perspective and a positive and loving attitude when dealing with others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep the peace, and you will bring about positive changes at home and work. A different approach to using your skills will pay off.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider what you spend your time doing, and look for a way to turn it into a service you can offer others. Utilize your space to accommodate what you do well, and take on a new venture.