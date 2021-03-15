Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Show passion in what you pursue, and make overdue adjustments. Channel your energy into new beginnings and opportunities that allow you to collaborate with like-minded people.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want to make progress, you'll have to choose the people you work alongside wisely. Don't be fooled by empty promises; gravitate toward those who take action and make things happen.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let uncertainty take over. Find out the truth and proceed with your plans, and it will help you bypass someone trying to push you in a questionable direction.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Whether it's a spiritual path or in search of expanding your creative skills, you can accomplish plenty if you refuse to let anyone stand in your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take pleasure in what others have to offer, and be aggressive in pursuing what brings you joy. Keep a healthy perspective and a positive and loving attitude when dealing with others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep the peace, and you will bring about positive changes at home and work. A different approach to using your skills will pay off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider what you spend your time doing, and look for a way to turn it into a service you can offer others. Utilize your space to accommodate what you do well, and take on a new venture.

