Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What you do today will make a difference. Wise decisions and a demonstration of kindness and consideration will encourage others to see things your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make meaningful partnerships a priority in order to avoid getting caught in a no-win situation. Being upfront about how you feel will help alleviate any uncertainty regarding the changes you want to make.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your secrets and emotions to yourself, and you'll avoid being the topic of conversation. Concentrate on what you can do to help others, and it will take your mind off emotional situations you cannot change.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Pick up the slack, and do your best to finish what you start. Don't let what other people do interfere with your plans or lead to emotional turmoil.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pay attention to the way you look and feel. Don't worry about what others think or say. You are responsible for your happiness, so don't wait for someone to do things for you.