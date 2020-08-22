Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss the changes you want to make, the cost involved and the help you will need with someone who plays a significant role in your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check personal papers, and update any documents that are about to lapse. Putting your finances in order will give you a better understanding of how best to spend and save your money.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay more attention to the way you look and feel and to the people you care about and want to help. A change of attitude regarding work will encourage better relationships.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Emotions will take over, and your temper will flare up if you jump to conclusions regarding a situation with someone you love or work alongside.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get involved in a project that moves you. Use your imagination, and you will discover new ways to use your skills, knowledge and intelligence.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Set your sights on self-improvement projects that will make you feel good and look spectacular. Take the initiative to do something physical; it will pump you up and encourage you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use discretion when discussing personal matters. Listen attentively to what others have to contribute; it will give you a sense of what's doable.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0