Celebrities born on this Day: Ken Jeong, 52; Cheech Marin, 75; Harrison Ford, 79; Patrick Stewart, 81.
Happy Birthday: Be charming, helpful and open to suggestions, and the barricades will disintegrate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Explore the possibilities and see what you can achieve. Your happiness is in your hands; choose the path that makes you feel good about who you are and make the world a better place.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do your best to make a difference. Make suggestions and offer your services, but don't make donations because someone makes you feel guilty. Your time and effort are as valuable as providing the cash.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Taking charge will help you bring about positive change and respect from your peers. A professional incident will strike an emotional chord that will help you find alternative opportunities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A disciplined approach to whatever you do will help you reach your goal. Staying in shape and avoiding situations that pose health risks or injuries are encouraged.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You've got all the right moves and mental capability to bring about positive lifestyle changes. Stop dreaming about what you want; begin the process that will lead to better days ahead.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotionally manipulative situations will be costly. Distance yourself from people who try to take advantage of you or who are misleading. Look inward and consider what will make you happy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unexpected change will take you by surprise and encourage financial gain. An investment, major move or upping your earning potential looks promising.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for common ground, and you will overcome setbacks. Put your skills to the test, and implement adjustments if you aren't up to speed with what's trending. Romance will enhance your love life.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Embrace opportunities. Engage in the process of bringing about positive change. Home improvements, discussions with loved ones and plans that entail social events or doing things you enjoy with people you love will brighten your day.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy where it counts and will bring the highest return. Change begins with you, and your success depends on finishing what you start.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Spend more time gathering information and studying the possibilities and less time on what others are doing. Be a leader, not a follower.