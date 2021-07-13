Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotionally manipulative situations will be costly. Distance yourself from people who try to take advantage of you or who are misleading. Look inward and consider what will make you happy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unexpected change will take you by surprise and encourage financial gain. An investment, major move or upping your earning potential looks promising.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for common ground, and you will overcome setbacks. Put your skills to the test, and implement adjustments if you aren't up to speed with what's trending. Romance will enhance your love life.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Embrace opportunities. Engage in the process of bringing about positive change. Home improvements, discussions with loved ones and plans that entail social events or doing things you enjoy with people you love will brighten your day.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy where it counts and will bring the highest return. Change begins with you, and your success depends on finishing what you start.