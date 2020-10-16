Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't spend to impress. The best way to gain respect and popularity is to offer your services or experience, not your cash. A last-minute change of plans will favor you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Now is not the time to start an argument with someone who can influence your prospects. Be part of the solution, not the problem, and you will reach your objectives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Jump at the chance to make a change. Head in a direction that excites you. Don't worry about pleasing someone else when it's you who has to live with the outcome.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You can't please everyone, so do what's best for you. Keep your intentions to yourself until you have established the best way to proceed. Too much talk will give someone a chance to interfere with your plans.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be observant, but don't meddle. Keep the peace now, and you will be in a better position to get your way in the end. Make personal improvements and romance your priorities.