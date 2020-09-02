Celebrities Born on this Day: Zedd, 31; Salma Hayek, 54; Keanu Reeves, 56; Mark Harmon, 69.
Happy Birthday: Your timing is impeccable, and your ideas sound.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look over your options, and make a decision. Promote what you want to do with a little flair, and you will convince others to help you pursue your goals. Romance is in the stars.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sit tight, keep a watchful eye on what others are doing and steer clear of those putting unfair demands on you. Put your energy into keeping the peace and learning all you can to get ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Just follow the path that beckons you, and you will sail through today with ease. Concentrate on personal relationships and self-improvement, and you will be satisfied with the results you get.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stop and give yourself a chance to evaluate what's going on around you. Don't give anyone a chance to play mind games with you. Put your energy into physical fitness, self-improvement and being realistic.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take advantage of an opportunity to recoup a loss or to multiply what you already have. You'll get a chance to breathe easily and improve your quality of life if you make a positive domestic change.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Hard work will pay off. Rely on what worked for you in the past, and you will get ahead. Do what's best for you, not what someone wants you to do.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make the changes that suit your needs. Helping others is fine, but make sure you get something in return. Make sure partnerships are a two-way street. Love and romance look promising.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take better care of yourself. Refuse to get involved in something that isn't to your advantage. Look for balance in all that you do, regardless of what others are pressuring you to do.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): It's up to you to take the throttle and make things happen. Take command and delegate chores, responsibilities and jobs you cannot handle yourself. Get the show on the road.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Think twice before you believe what you hear or relay the information you receive. Question what's possible before you sign up for something that might jeopardize your finances or friendships.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): It's OK to toot your horn to ensure people know what you are capable of doing. Take advantage of any situation that allows you to get ahead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on work, taking care of unfinished business and physically taking action to reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone sidetrack you with grand schemes with little substance.
