Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Hard work will pay off. Rely on what worked for you in the past, and you will get ahead. Do what's best for you, not what someone wants you to do.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make the changes that suit your needs. Helping others is fine, but make sure you get something in return. Make sure partnerships are a two-way street. Love and romance look promising.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take better care of yourself. Refuse to get involved in something that isn't to your advantage. Look for balance in all that you do, regardless of what others are pressuring you to do.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): It's up to you to take the throttle and make things happen. Take command and delegate chores, responsibilities and jobs you cannot handle yourself. Get the show on the road.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Think twice before you believe what you hear or relay the information you receive. Question what's possible before you sign up for something that might jeopardize your finances or friendships.