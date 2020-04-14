Celebrities Born on this Day: Abigail Breslin, 24; Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43; Adrien Brody, 47; Brad Garrett, 60.
Happy Birthday: A clear head and conscience will be crucial this year if you don't want to miss an opportunity.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Stick with it until you reach your goal, and you'll prove you have what it takes to be a leader. Discipline and dedication will help you win favors and respect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't let a hectic schedule deprive you of the things you want to do. Free up time to enjoy the people and pastimes that make you happy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Experience different lifestyles. An online cultural event will offer knowledge, education or information that will encourage growth, understanding and insight into how to use your skills masterfully. Make your efforts count.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tighten your purse strings and refuse to let anyone talk you into spending on something you don't need. Concentrate on making positive changes, not on people and things you don't like.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't make an unnecessary change. Do what you can to finish what you start instead of starting something new. Health, fitness and personal growth should be priorities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to detail, and leave nothing to chance or in the hands of someone who isn't capable. Don't let the changes someone makes disrupt your plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you leave things up to someone who doesn't share your sentiments, you will be disappointed or miss out on an opportunity. High energy, intelligence and going the extra mile will help you gain respect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a look around you and what you can do to make your life more comfortable and convenient. Avoid getting into a discussion with someone you know doesn't see things your way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change at home will lead to new possibilities that can alter the dynamics of a relationship or help you turn something you enjoy doing into a profitable project.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll end up being the one who benefits if you sit back and let things unfold naturally. Refuse to let an innocent situation turn into an overblown drama.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Dig in and get things done. You'll feel so much better when everything is in its place and you can relax. Spend time updating your appearance or making arrangements with someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Group endeavors will shed light on what's possible. A change to the way you do a job may be necessary if what you are doing isn't practical. Consider the constructive criticism offered.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!