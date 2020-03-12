Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be inclined to take on something that someone makes look easy when it's not. Do your research, or you will end up falling short and getting blamed for the outcome.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can't go wrong. Just follow the rules and a strategy, and forge ahead. An opportunity will be made available that will give you a chance to learn something.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change of plans will require you to pick up information that will help you get things done on time. An unusual opportunity is likely to bring you rewards beyond your wildest dreams.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Finalize deals, settlements or investments. Don't hesitate when there is so much at risk. Take action, and don't let an emotional matter slow you down. Love is on the rise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone you rely on will not come through for you. A partnership will be on shaky ground if you don't do something to make amends. You can make money, but don't do so at someone's expense.