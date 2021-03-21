Celebrities Born on this Day: Jace Norman, 21; Matthew Broderick, 59; Rosie O'Donnell, 59; Gary Oldman, 63.

Happy Birthday: Keep an open mind when faced with opposition. You'll gain wisdom if you say less and listen more. Let life unfold before you, take time to enjoy the moment, and recognize and be grateful for what you have. Look for the positive in every situation, and you'll be prosperous on your journey. How you respond will determine your destiny.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Focus on expanding your knowledge and skills to encourage better opportunities in a field that excites you. A positive change will lift your spirits and give you the incentive to work hard to fulfill your dream. Self-improvement is favored.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Reach out to people you trust to tell you the truth, and you'll find out what you have to do to improve a confusing situation. Once a plan is in place, it will ease stress and bring you peace of mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Jump into action, get things done and plan for the future. How you use your time will make a difference to the outcome of your day. Idle time will result in frustration and lead to a senseless argument with someone you love.