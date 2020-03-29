Celebrities Born on this Day: Megan Hilty, 39; Lucy Lawless, 52; Amy Sedaris, 59; Eric Idle, 77.

Happy Birthday: Lock your mind on what it is you want to achieve this year, and take the initiative to make your dreams come true.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Discuss personal plans with someone close to you, and together you'll come up with a means to justify what you would like to achieve. Establish where you want to end up, and put a budget in place. A lifestyle change is overdue.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do what you can to enhance situations and to bring out the best in everyone you encounter. A change in the way you feel will bring you closer to someone you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Use experience to ward off making the same mistake twice. Truth matters, and patience and understanding can help you avoid a mishap. When uncertainty prevails, refrain from giving a definitive answer. Go about your business, and get things done.