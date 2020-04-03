Celebrities Born on this Day: Cobie Smulders, 38; Adam Scott, 47; Eddie Murphy, 59; Alec Baldwin, 62.
Happy Birthday: Don't sit back. You have a greater edge than you realize.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Courage and personal gain are heading your way. You will leave a lasting impression if you get involved in games of chance that require intelligence and a competitive drive.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let an emotional situation take over or cause you to make a poor decision. A chance meeting with someone who interests you will lead to new options.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't dilly-dally when taking care of your responsibilities. How you help others will influence your reputation as well as the favors someone grants you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change that concerns you will turn out better than anticipated. Look for ways to spend less and bring in more money.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but don't give in to someone pressuring you to do something that doesn't suit your needs. Rely on common sense, and you will avoid a costly mistake.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend wisely, negotiate carefully and choose to work alone. Joint ventures will leave you in a vulnerable position. Make practical changes that will encourage learning whatever you need to know to advance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep busy, focus on the present and refuse to get caught in someone's melodrama. A change that offers a better quality of life eases stress should be on your to-do list.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live up to your potential, not that of someone who is asking or expecting too much for too little. Know your worth, and protect your integrity as well as your reputation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let frustration take over when you should be concerned with maintaining what you've worked so hard to achieve.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set your sights on what you want to achieve, and make changes that will be conducive to reaching your goal.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Confusion will set in if you let someone play with your emotions. If you feel someone is pushing or manipulating you, back away.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A change can be put into play. Look at the fine print and make decisions based on facts and common sense.
