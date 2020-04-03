× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Cobie Smulders, 38; Adam Scott, 47; Eddie Murphy, 59; Alec Baldwin, 62.

Happy Birthday: Don't sit back. You have a greater edge than you realize.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Courage and personal gain are heading your way. You will leave a lasting impression if you get involved in games of chance that require intelligence and a competitive drive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let an emotional situation take over or cause you to make a poor decision. A chance meeting with someone who interests you will lead to new options.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't dilly-dally when taking care of your responsibilities. How you help others will influence your reputation as well as the favors someone grants you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A change that concerns you will turn out better than anticipated. Look for ways to spend less and bring in more money.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but don't give in to someone pressuring you to do something that doesn't suit your needs. Rely on common sense, and you will avoid a costly mistake.