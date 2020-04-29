Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Watching documentaries about distant lands, taking online courses or being a part of something that matters is the right route for you. Express yourself through your actions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let anger or frustration get to you. Separate yourself from the people who push your buttons. Look for opportunities, and stick to those who share your beliefs and concerns.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let your emotions take over when it comes to money, health and legal matters. Do what's right, stick to the truth and prepare to move along quickly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your plans in place. Do the work yourself, and reap the rewards. An emotional incident will bring you closer to someone you love. Don't dismiss an unusual or unexpected opportunity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight; if you make an abrupt move, you will miss an important detail. Time is on your side, and concentrating on what you can accomplish will be in your best interest.